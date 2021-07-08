Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Patterson Companies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock worth $205,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

