Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%.
Shares of NYSE TS opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.68 and a beta of 1.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Tenaris by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
