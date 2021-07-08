Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.68 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Tenaris by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

