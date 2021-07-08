Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Issued By Piper Sandler

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of monday.com in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for monday.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Get monday.com alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $215.55 on Thursday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $256.16.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.