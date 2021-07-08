Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CME Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.80.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $206.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.60. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

