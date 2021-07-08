Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of IP stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

