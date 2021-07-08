Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Raised by Analyst

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Globant in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Wedbush also issued estimates for Globant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $222.99 on Thursday. Globant has a twelve month low of $148.74 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.87 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globant by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 131,127 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Globant by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

