Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAGE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $54.67 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

