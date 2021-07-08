Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $45,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

