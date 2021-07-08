Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $48,000 in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,029 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Immersion by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Immersion by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Immersion by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 90,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMMR shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $254.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

