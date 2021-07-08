Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $40,000 Investment in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $88.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $1.9844 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 87.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

