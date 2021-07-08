Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.40 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

