Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 17,600 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 90.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,201,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,677 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 921,482 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 462,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $4,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.87 million. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.77%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

