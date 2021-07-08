Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 75,191 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 75,191 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Euronav were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 259,526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 343,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE EURN opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

