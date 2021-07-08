Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) President Scott David Raskin Sells 5,000 Shares

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 709,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott David Raskin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $55,750.00.

Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $986.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 747.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.