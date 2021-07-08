Rarible (RARI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.23 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Rarible coin can now be bought for about $10.46 or 0.00032018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $45.96 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00056129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00893490 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,393,310 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

