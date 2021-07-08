Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Rattler Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million.

RTLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 4.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

