Raydium Price Tops $3.36 (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Raydium has a total market cap of $183.56 million and $4.47 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00010227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00047075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00125430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00165302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,820.09 or 0.99795331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00962141 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,577,014 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

