Raymond James Analysts Give OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) a C$5.00 Price Target

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) has been assigned a C$5.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OGI. CIBC raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital increased their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.83.

Shares of OGI stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.31. The company had a trading volume of 436,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,079. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$987.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

