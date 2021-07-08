Raymond James Downgrades Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) to Market Perform

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Bank of Commerce stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $233.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOCH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 146,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 82,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 86.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 438,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

