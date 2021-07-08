Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

