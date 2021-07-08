Reach (LON:RCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $288.50

Reach plc (LON:RCH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 288.50 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 288.50 ($3.77), with a volume of 1251192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.74).

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price target on Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Reach alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.84. The company has a market cap of £919.46 million and a P/E ratio of -34.19.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.