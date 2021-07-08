Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Raises Dividend to GBX 12 Per Share

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of REDD stock opened at GBX 402 ($5.25) on Thursday. Redde Northgate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154.75 ($2.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £989.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 384.63.

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price target on Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

