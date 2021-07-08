Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Raises Dividend to GBX 12 Per Share

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of REDD stock opened at GBX 402 ($5.25) on Thursday. Redde Northgate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154.75 ($2.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £989.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 384.63.

Get Redde Northgate alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price target on Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.