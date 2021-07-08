Relx (LON:REL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,115.22 ($27.64).

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,023 ($26.43) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,892.43. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.11 billion and a PE ratio of 32.01.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

