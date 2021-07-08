Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 867,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.90 million, a PE ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICLK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

