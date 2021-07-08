Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 101,500 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 46.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 101,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after acquiring an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,818,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 416,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,775,000 after buying an additional 78,368 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

AIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

