Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.95% of Universal Technical Institute worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 62.4% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 257,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 20.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 318,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 54,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 60.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UTI opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

