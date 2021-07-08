Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 147.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $499,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 190.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after acquiring an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,610,000 after buying an additional 452,156 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 31.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,445,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,576,000 after purchasing an additional 347,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $113.39. 16,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,107. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.35. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.80 and a 52-week high of $114.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

