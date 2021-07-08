Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mandom Corporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mandom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
Mandom Company Profile
Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
