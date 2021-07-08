Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tata Motors Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tata Motors in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTM. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 31.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $62,985,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $306,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

