Research Analysts Set Expectations for Northern Trust Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

Shares of NTRS opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

