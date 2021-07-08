ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider David Pendarvis Sells 1,487 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00.

ResMed stock opened at $252.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ResMed by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after buying an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.