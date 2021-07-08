Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.25

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.25 and last traded at $70.77, with a volume of 1647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.90.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,387.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,347,956 shares of company stock worth $73,810,242 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after acquiring an additional 94,245 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,714,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after buying an additional 257,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

