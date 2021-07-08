Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

RIGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

RIGL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,154. The company has a market cap of $706.16 million, a P/E ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 555,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

