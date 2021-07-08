RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $302.94 and last traded at $302.75. Approximately 6,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 904,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.56.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,199.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in RingCentral by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,714,000 after acquiring an additional 44,848 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

