Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.790-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.67. 62,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,615. The firm has a market cap of $808.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

