RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $307,581.12. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $108,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

