Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 5,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $100,288.71. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $25,722.40. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,793 shares of company stock worth $315,317.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

