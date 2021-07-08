RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 31st

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of RMI opened at $23.60 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $157,270.08. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $192,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

