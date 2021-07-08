RM (LON:RM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

RM (LON:RM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

LON:RM opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.49 million and a P/E ratio of 24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. RM has a 52 week low of GBX 157 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

