Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 200,000 Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,965,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,238,368.32.

Robert Allan Dickinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Robert Allan Dickinson sold 48,500 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$29,332.80.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$297.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.28.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.