Roche’s (RHHVF) Hold Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of RHHVF opened at $385.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.60. Roche has a 12 month low of $308.57 and a 12 month high of $388.50.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

