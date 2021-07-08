Roche’s (RHHVF) Hold Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of RHHVF opened at $385.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.60. Roche has a 12 month low of $308.57 and a 12 month high of $388.50.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

