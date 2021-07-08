Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of RCKT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. 9,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,672. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

