Ronit Capital LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Ronit Capital LLP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the quarter. Harmony Gold Mining accounts for 2.5% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ronit Capital LLP owned about 0.15% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,620,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,143,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,785 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 777,832 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 373,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 154,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of HMY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 66,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,305. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

