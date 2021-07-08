Ronit Capital LLP Increases Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Ronit Capital LLP boosted its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,990,000 after purchasing an additional 961,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Open Lending by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Open Lending by 6,926.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 96,275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.88. 2,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.80.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

