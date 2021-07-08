Ronit Capital LLP Purchases 2,500 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Ronit Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in HUYA by 254.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HUYA by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HUYA during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

HUYA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.01. 75,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

