Ronit Capital LLP Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $12.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $601.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $626.71. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

