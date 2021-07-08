Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile
