Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

