Roy Schoenberg Sells 107,000 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roy Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Roy Schoenberg sold 461 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $8,777.44.

On Friday, April 23rd, Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00.

AMWL opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in American Well by 130.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after buying an additional 1,640,928 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,327,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 293.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after buying an additional 1,467,447 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWL. KeyCorp began coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

