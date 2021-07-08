Roy Schoenberg Sells 107,000 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Roy Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Roy Schoenberg sold 461 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $8,777.44.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00.
AMWL opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in American Well by 130.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after buying an additional 1,640,928 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,327,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 293.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after buying an additional 1,467,447 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWL. KeyCorp began coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
