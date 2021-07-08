Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) to Underperform

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,502,000 after acquiring an additional 418,999 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $37,862,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

