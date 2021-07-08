Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,860 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,908.36 ($24.93).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,408.40 ($18.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,360.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently -0.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

